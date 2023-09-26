Ironton, Fairland advance in D2 sectional golf Published 7:36 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

PORTSMOUTH — Step one of the postseason Division 2 golf tournament has resulted in a step 2 for a couple local teams and an individual.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers and Fairland Dragons went second and third in the sectional golf tournament on Tuesday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course while the Chesapeake Panthers had an individual advance.

“I’m very proud of our sectional results,” said Ironton coach Cory McKnight. “Our kids have played (at Crown Hill Golf Club) a few times so hopefully it pays off. Our kids have really worked hard all season.”

Wheelersburg shot a 317 to edge the Fighting Tigers by 4 strokes as they finished with a 321 total.

Fairland was third at 333 followed by Waverly just one shot back at 334 and the Gallipolis Blue Devils grabbed the final qualifying spot at 339.

Chesapeake Panthers junior Jacob Skeens shot 41-40 for an 81 to qualify for the district tournament as an individual.

The top 5 teams and individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament on Wednesday at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport.

The top 2 teams and individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state tournament.

Wheelersburg senior Brady Gill took medalist honors with a 72 with Fairland junior Jeremiah Fizer 3 shots back at 75.

Ironton junior Hunter Freeman and sophomore teammate Carson Blankenship each shot identical rounds of 38-38 for a 76 total and tied for third place with Northwest’s Brandon Eichenlaub.

Ironton senior Chaydan Kerns carded an 82 with rounds of 39 and 43 with junior Judah Barnes going 43-44 for an 87 total. Junior Brady Meadows shot 58-50 for a 108 to round out the Ironton scoring.

Besides Fizer, the Dragons’ senior Ben Southard went 40-43 for an 83 total, sophomore E.B. Hall had an 87 on rounds of 40-47, sophomore Kiyan Paige an 88 on 48-40 rounds while freshman Kyle Salyers shot 46-45 for a 91 score.

The Panthers’ junior Andrew Mick carded a 92 as he shot 47-45 while senior Braxton Oldaker had an 87 on rounds of 43-44 and junior Shawn Carrico had an even 100 as he shot 50 on both the front and back nine.

Rock Hill freshman Gavin Brooks finished with a 94 on rounds of 45-49 to lead the Redmen. Senior Jayson McFann went 51 and 53 for a 104, sophomore Jaxson Bridenthal had a 108 with rounds of 58 and 50 and sophomore Nick Stamper had a 114 as he shot 58 and 56.

South Point Pointers’ junior Hunter Butcher had a pair of rounds of 56 for a 112 total and freshman Conner Pauley went 86 and 87 for a 163 score.

The rest of the team scoring had Piketon sixth at 341, Portsmouth West 3347, Northwest 351, Chesapeake 360, Minford 361, Wellston 377, Rock Hill 420, Portsmouth 426 and Oak Hill 436.

South Point did not have a full squad.