Jeffrey Thompson Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Jeffrey Brian Thompson, 39, of Ironton, passed away at Ashland Hospice on Sept. 22, 2023.

He was born March 15, 1984 to the late Jeffrey Thompson and Loretta Thompson. He was the husband of Crystal Thompson.

Besides his mother and wife, he is survived by his children, Briana, Serenity and Malochi Thompson, Xavier and Stormy Warboy; brother, John Thompson; sisters, Stacy Thompson and Sarah (Josh) Corbin, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Email newsletter signup

A visitation took place Tuesday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.