Jerry Cartmill Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Robert Gerald Walter “Jerry” Cartmill, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sept. 25, 2023.

He is survived by his fiance, Judy Paz.

The family has chosen to privately celebrate Jerry’s life at 8:30 a.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, on Friday, followed by a short graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Huntington, West Virginia at 10 a.m.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.