Lady Dragons get key OVC win over Lady Pointers Published 9:53 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Fairland Lady Dragons are facing their biggest games of the season. So far, so good.

Fairland blanked the South Point Lady Pointers 3-0 on Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference game and improved to 7-6 overall but more importantly 4-1 in the OVC.

The Lady Dragons play a pivotal home game against Rock Hill on Wednesday. The Redwomen are the only unbeaten team in the OVC.

The Lady Dragons have 2 final league games as they host Gallipolis on Oct. 10 and Chesapeake on Oct. 12.

Joelie Jarrell scored 2 goals and Molly Dunlap scored a goal for the Lady Dragons. Angela Li had 2 assists and Annabelle Wyant also had an assist.

Goalkeeper Katie Stitt registered 4 saves.