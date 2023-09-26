Lucy Counts Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Lucy Kathryn Counts, 84, of Middletown (formerly of Ironton), died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Atrium Medical Center, in Middletown.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, with Brother Richard Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Leatherwood Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Counts family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.