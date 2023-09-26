Pointers RB trio lead win over Redmen Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

PEDRO — The South Point Pointers’ 3-headed monster proved to be rather scary.

The senior trio of Eli Wilburn, Blaine Freeman and Gage Chapman combined for 321 yards rushing as the Pointers beat the Rock Hill Redmen 53-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Wilburn had a big all-around game as he rushed 10 times for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 61 yards.

Freeman carried 15 times for 84 yards and a TD while Chapman aran 10 times for 75 yards and scored twice for South Point (4-2, 2-1).

Rock Hill (2-4, 0-3) hopes of running the ball and keeping it out of the Pointers’ hands was spoiled by losing 4 fumbles that kept the defense on the field and created more opportunities for South Point.

Anthony Stamper scored all 3 touchdowns for the Redmen as he ran 11 times for 48 yards and a TD, caught a 28-yard touchdown pass and scooped up a Rock Hill fumble and ran it for a score.

Levi Jiles ran 10 times for 54 yards and Gage Clutters carried 7 times for 36 yards as Rock Hill had 135 yards on the ground.

The Redmen began the game with an 8-play drive to the Pointers 43 only to fumble the ball away.

The Pointers needed only 5 plays to score as Chapman raced 18 yards for the score and Rece Craft’s conversion kick made it 7-0 at the 9:51 mark.

After a Rock Hill punt, the Pointers took only 3 plays to score as Wilburn got loose on a 44-yard scoring jaunt and it was 14-0.

The Pointers then fumbled on a punting attempt and the Redmen recovered at the 30.

Jiles ran for 2 yards and then quarterback Dallin Cox his Stamper in stride for a 28-yard TD pass and it was 14-6.

South Point ran 2 plays and fumbled as the Redmen had the ball at the Pointers’ 48.

The Redmen ran 4 plays and fumbled on the last attempt, but Stamper grabbed the ball and ran 28 yards for the touchdown. Connor Blagg kicked the conversion and the deficit was now 14-13 with 7 minutes left in the half.

But the Pointers got a 37-yard scoring run by Wilburn to extended the lead to 20-13 with 1:15 left in the half.

An onside kickoff was muffed by the front line of the Redmen and the Pointers recovers at the Rock Hill 48.

It took 8 plays for the Pointers to score with Haney rolling to his left and throwing a touchdown pass to Kam Miller with just 2 seconds left in the half and it was 26-13.

The Pointers put the game away with 2 touchdowns to start the second half.

Wilburn returned the kickoff 53 yards to the Redmen 30 and Haney ran the final yard 6 plays later and the lead was 33-13.

Rock Hill was forced to punt and the Pointers used a 52-yard pass to Wilburn to set up a 4-yard scoring run by Freeman and it was 39-13 with 5:21 to go in the quarter.

Rock Hill got within 40-20 on a 28-yard scoring run by Stamper who slipped 3 tackles and cut back across the field and outran the defense to the end zone. Blagg added the conversion.

The team’s traded fumbles and the Pointers got the ball at the Rock Hill 29. Chapman scored 4 plays later from 5 yards out and it was 46-20.

Rock Hill failed to convert on a fourth down play and the Pointers took over at their own 37 in the fourth quarter.

Chapman ran for 17 yards and then Wilburn ran for 31 and15 to make it a 53-20 game with 6:23 to play.

Next Friday, Rock Hill goes to Ironton while South Point entertains Fairland.

South Point 14 12 20 7 = 53

Rock Hill 0 13 7 0 = 20

First Quarter

SP — Gage Chapman 18 run (Rece Craft kick) 9:51

SP — Eli Wilburn 44 run (Rece Craft kick) 2:15

Second Quarter

RH — Anthony Stamper 28 pass from Dallin Cox (kick failed) 7:00

RH — Anthony Stamper 28 fumble recovery (Connor Blagg kick) 9:36

SP — Eli Wilburn 37 run (kick failed) 1:15

SP — Kam Miller 6 pass from Xathan Haney (pass failed) 0:02

Third Quarter

SP — Xathan Haney 1 run (Rece Craft kick) 9:21

SP — Blaine Freeman 4 run (kick failed) 5:21

RH — Anthony Stamper 28 run (Connor Blagg kick) 4:12

SP — Gage Chapman 5 run (Rece Craft kick) 1:24

Fourth Quarter

SP — Eli Wilburn 15 run (Rece Craft kick) 6:23

———

SPRH

First downs 18 9

Rushes-yards 42-328 32-135

Passing yards 130 25

Total yards 458 160

Cmp-Att-Int 8-14-0 2-4-0

Fumbles-lost 3-3 4-4

Penalties-yards 7-70 7-54

Punts-average 0-00.0 4-27.5

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–South Point: Eli Wilburn 10-162 2-TD, Blaine Freeman 15-84 TD, Gage Chapman 10-75 2-TD, Davon Lewis 1-3, Aydden Collins 1-9, Nathan Haney 5-minus 5; Rock Hill: Levi Jiles 10-54, Anthony Stamper 11-48 2-TD, Gage Clutters 7-36, Peyton Clutters 1-5, Matt Weber 1-minus 1, Connor Blagg 1-minus 5, Team 1-minus 2.

PASSING–South Point: Xathan Haney 8-13-0 130 TD, Ethan Hunt 0-1-0; Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 2-4-0 25 TD.

RECEIVING–South Point: Eli Wilburn 2-61, Brayden Hanshaw 1-21, Davon Lewis 3-43, Kam Miller 1-6 TD, Blaine Freeman 1-minus 1; Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 1-28 TD, Levi Jiles 1-minus 3.