Rowe leads Flyers rout of Western, 11-1 Published 11:03 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

LATHAM — It was The Rowe Show.

Landon Rowe came up with a ‘poker’ as he racked up 4 goals to lead the St. Joseph Flyers 11-1 rout of the Western Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game on Tuesday.

Rowe’s offensive output was part of 6 different players who scored for the Flyers.

Wesley Neal had 2 goals and and assist. Eli Whaley had 2 goals and both Brady “Quinn” Medinger and Evan Balestra scored a goal.

“Texas” Jack Whaley had 3 assists, Eli Ford had a goal and 2 assists while Zane “Z-Man” Dressel, Mason Weber, Erick Dutey and Blake Medinger all had one assist.

Tyler Kerns scored on a penalty kick with at the 22:15 mark of the second half for the Western goal.

Goalkeeper Elijah McQuay had 13 saves for Western (2-6, 1-3).

St. Joseph (10-2, 4-0) will host Lucasville Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday weather permitting. The Flyers need a win to secure the SOC title outright while Valley needs a win to gain a share of the league title.

St. Joseph 5 6 = 11

Western 0 1 = 1

First Half

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Mason Weber) 24:04

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Zane Dressel) 22:52

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Wesley Neal) 21:53

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 8:14

SJ — Eli Ford (assist Brady Medinger) 6:23

Second Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Eli Ford) 38:22

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist from Eli Ford) 31:59

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Eric Dutey) 29:30

SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 25:28

SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 23:53

W — Tyler Kerns (penalty kick) 22:15

SJ — Evan Balestra (assist Blake Medinger) 2:40

—————

Statistics

Goalkeepers—St. Jospeh: Evan Balestra (40 minutes) 0, Zane Dressel (40 minutes) 1; Western: Elijah McQuay 13

Total Shots—St. Joseph 46, Western 3

Shots on Goal—St. Joseph 24, Western 2

Corner Kicks—St. Joseph 8, Western 0

Fouls—St. Joseph 4, Western 4