Rowe leads Flyers rout of Western, 11-1
Published 11:03 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By JIM WALKER
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
LATHAM — It was The Rowe Show.
Landon Rowe came up with a ‘poker’ as he racked up 4 goals to lead the St. Joseph Flyers 11-1 rout of the Western Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference soccer game on Tuesday.
Rowe’s offensive output was part of 6 different players who scored for the Flyers.
Wesley Neal had 2 goals and and assist. Eli Whaley had 2 goals and both Brady “Quinn” Medinger and Evan Balestra scored a goal.
“Texas” Jack Whaley had 3 assists, Eli Ford had a goal and 2 assists while Zane “Z-Man” Dressel, Mason Weber, Erick Dutey and Blake Medinger all had one assist.
Tyler Kerns scored on a penalty kick with at the 22:15 mark of the second half for the Western goal.
Goalkeeper Elijah McQuay had 13 saves for Western (2-6, 1-3).
St. Joseph (10-2, 4-0) will host Lucasville Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday weather permitting. The Flyers need a win to secure the SOC title outright while Valley needs a win to gain a share of the league title.
St. Joseph 5 6 = 11
Western 0 1 = 1
First Half
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Mason Weber) 24:04
SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Zane Dressel) 22:52
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Wesley Neal) 21:53
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 8:14
SJ — Eli Ford (assist Brady Medinger) 6:23
Second Half
SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Eli Ford) 38:22
SJ — Brady Medinger (assist from Eli Ford) 31:59
SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Eric Dutey) 29:30
SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 25:28
SJ — Eli Whaley (assist Jack Whaley) 23:53
W — Tyler Kerns (penalty kick) 22:15
SJ — Evan Balestra (assist Blake Medinger) 2:40
—————
Statistics
Goalkeepers—St. Jospeh: Evan Balestra (40 minutes) 0, Zane Dressel (40 minutes) 1; Western: Elijah McQuay 13
Total Shots—St. Joseph 46, Western 3
Shots on Goal—St. Joseph 24, Western 2
Corner Kicks—St. Joseph 8, Western 0
Fouls—St. Joseph 4, Western 4