Suellen Selb Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

March 17, 1943 — Sept. 23, 2023

Suellen Marie Selb, 80, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Suellen was born March 17, 1943 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Albert and Norma Jane (Ross) Schmeisser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Mason Selb, whom she married Aug. 1, 1964.

Suellen was a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and the former owner/operator of Shamrock Carry Out. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, where she was active in the Catholic Women’s Club and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Schmeisser; sister, Ina Sheridan; and her grand-dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Carla (John “Goose”) Geswein and Cristi (Al) Bush, both of Ironton; grandchildren, Madison Geswein Baumann, Grant (Lily) Geswein, Joseph Bush and Lauren (Lonnie) Smith; great-granddaughter, Blayke Baumann; and a sister, JoAnn Smith, of Florida.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut St. Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Selb family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Seullen’s name to the Catholic Community Schools, 912 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.