Verna Waller Published 4:46 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Verna Dell Waller, 88, of South Point, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Aaron Childers officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point. Friends may visit the funeral home from noon-1 p.m. before the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.