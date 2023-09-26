Vikings’ offense erupts to topple Bobcats Published 10:07 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

WILLOW WOOD — The Symmes Valley offense exploded with three scores and racked up 188 yards in the second quarter to help surge their way to a 38-21 win over the Green Bobcats on Friday night.

The Vikings offensive onslaught in the second frame was spearheaded by running back Will Jones who ran for 99 yards and two score during the quarter. The defense also came up with two turnovers.

Green (1-5, 0-1 SOC I) pulled out all the stops in the first half, starting with an onside kick — and recovering it — to begin the game. But they couldn’t take advantage of the extra possession as the Vikings stopped them on fourth down at the Symmes Valley 30.

The Bobcats would get two big plays by Landon Kimbler, one on defense and the other on offense. The first would be an interception on Symmes Valley’s first pass attempt. Then on the very next play, Kimbler threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Merril.

Merrill added the extra point and Green lead 7-0.

But the Vikings (3-3, 1-0) would answer quickly. Quarterback Gradee Holland would hit Will Jones for a 24-yard gain to push Symmes Valley down to the Green 33.

Jones had three-straight runs of 8, 18 and 7 with the final one for a touchdown to get the Vikings on the board. He also caught Holland’s two-point conversion pass to give Symmes Valley an 8-7 lead with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.

The Vikings rattled off 18-straight points in the second quarter as Holland had a 2-yard scoring run and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Andy Strow.

Jones shook off a would-be tackler, reversed field and raced 83 yards for his second score of the game.

Jones finished the game with 16 carries for a game-high 189 yards and three rushing scores. He also had one catch for 24 yards. Sam McCleese had seven rushes for 62 yards.

Green threatened to score once during the second quarter using everything in their playbook. The Bobcats converted a fake punt on their own 42 and then ran a hook-and-ladder to convert a third-and-17 to extend their drive. But a turnover ended the long drive.

The Vikings lead 26-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Jones added his third score of the night. Strow filled in at quarterback and scored on a one-yard plunge to extend the Vikings lead to 38-7 with 6:42 remaining.

The Bobcats finally found their way back into the end zone on two touchdown runs by Braxton Conschafsky to put the final score at 38-21.

Kimbler lead the way for the Bobcat offense by completing 10 of 17 passes for 157 yards. Merrill caught four balls for 64 yards and Mason Neal had four receptions for a game-high 66 yards. Conschafsky lead all rushers for Green with 64 yards on 21 carries.

Next Friday, the Vikings will be on the road against Beaver Eastern and Green will host Portsmouth Notre Dame.

Green 7 0 0 14 — 21

Sym. Valley 8 18 12 0 — 38

First Quarter

Gr–Quincy Merrill 43 pass from Landon Kimbler (Quincy Merrill kick), 7:51.

SV–Will Jones 7 run (Will Jones pass to Andy Strow), 5:50.

Second Quarter

SV–Gradee Holland 2 run (pass failed), 10:00.

SV–Will Jones 83 run (pass failed), 1:49.

SV–Andy Strow 25 pass from Gradee Holland (pass failed), 1:27.

Third Quarter

SV–Will Jones 1 run (pass failed), 8:36.

SV–Andy Strow 1 run (kick failed), 6:42.

Fourth Quarter

Gr–Braxton Conschafsky 2 run (Qunicy Merrill kick), 6:07.

Gr–Braxton Conschafsky 1 run (Qunicy Merrill kick), 0:35.

—————

Gr SV

First downs 15 12

Rushes-yards 38-88 34-287

Passing yards 157 49

Total yards 245 336

Cmp-Att-Int 10-18-2 2-6-0

Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0

Penalties-yards 2-20 12-96

Punts-Average 1-31.0 2-27.0

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Green: Blake Smith 11-34, Braxton Conschafsky 21-64, Mason Neal 3-minus 2, Landon Kimbler 3-minus 18; Symmes Valley: Sam McCleese 7-62, Gradee Holland 5-38 TD, Will Jones 16-189 3TD, Andy Strow 1-1 TD, Aydan Freeman 1-minus 1, Case Webb 3-2, Team 1-minus 4.

PASSING–Green: Landon Kimbler 10-17-2 157 TD, Mason Neal 0-1-0 0; Symmes Valley: Gradee Holland 2-4-0 49 TD, Aydan Freeman 0-2-0 0.

RECEIVING–Green: Quincy Merrill 4-64 TD, Blake Smith 1-14, Mason Neal 4-66, Braxton Conschafsky 2-13; Symmes Valley: Will Jones 1-24, Andy Strow 1-25 TD.