City teen wins 3rd annual Ironton River Run Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Event raised funds for Third and Center projects

Dozens of runners took part in a 5K race on the Ironton riverfront over the weekend, helping to raise funds for a local nonprofits projects.

The Ironton River Run took place on Saturday, organized by Third and Center, and had nearly 50 participants.

This is the third year for the event, which originally had its starting point at the Rotary Fountain, but was moved last year to the riverfront, where the course goes past numerous floodwall murals, as well as art pieces throughout the city, many of which were done by Third and Center.

Taking first place this year was Ryan Riddle, 16, of Ironton, whose 18:17.4 finish time put him well ahead of all other runners.

Coming in second was last year’s top runner, Sirdon Andra, 24, of Ironton. His 20:58 time was slightly more than what he did last year, but still led the remaining runners by a significant amount.

Third place went to Neil Johnson, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, with a finish time of 21:14:8. Johnson was last year’s second place finisher.

Filling out the top five were Ryan Jenkins, 42, of Russell, Kentucky, at 24:42:8, and Felicia Stevens, of Ashland, Kentucky, at 24:49:4.

All runners finished the course within 56 minutes.

Entry fees went to Third and Center, whose work includes murals, crosswalk art, a youth arts program and the annual Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival.

The course was designed to showcase the group’s work in its beautification efforts in the city.

Catering for the event was provided by Ghostly Gourmet.

For a full list of results, visit https://tristateracer.com/race-results/view/12113.