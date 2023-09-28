Man killed in Scioto County crash Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A Frankfort man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Scioto County on Saturday.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call at about 4:12 p.m. of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Big Bear Creek Road near Big Bear Lake.

James R. Davis, 48 was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson eastbound on the road, when he drove off the right side of the roadway striking two signs and a tree. He then traveled over a steep hillside and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Davis succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto Squad 2, Morgan Fire Department and the Scioto County Coroner.