Swift-Kelce relationship means another song is coming Published 12:53 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

It’s coming. If you’re a Taylor Swift fan — a.k.a. Swifties — you know what’s coming.

I have a daughter who is a Swifty and I listened to a lot of her early songs when she began building hits as fast as she was dumping boyfriends or vice versa.

The wave of attention that started last Sunday when Swift was at the Kansas City Chiefs game to watch tight end Travis Kelce. Although neither will admit it, they are dating. And when Taylor Swift dates someone, you just wait and see how long it will be until the breakup and then the ensuing song digging at her ex.

With Kelce being a star player in the NFL, the media and fan attention and stories have been flooding the internet and TV networks.

And I know my daughter might be offended by this but I hope the breakup is soon. Like during the opening kickoff soon. I don’t want to deal with this frenzy.

I’m not wishing something bad for them, I just want them to end it soon because they will. It’s inevitable. Just check her history.

Kelce had 2 previous relationships was some famous women but combined they’re not as famous, successful or well-known as Swift. They are already warning Swift to watch out for Kelce because you can’t trust him. Whether that’s true or not doesn’t matter. Swift has had dozens of relationships and they never seemed to end well. And the common denominator is her.

And when they break up, you can bet Swift will capitalize on the relationship with yet another No.1 song. And here is a possible song to expect.

Boyfriend to Burn

(Parody of Picture To Burn by Taylor Swift)

I state the obvious

I’ve never played football fantasy

I went to the game and sat there with momma Kelce

I was in that fishbowl and each time you made a catch

The camera flipped to see me react, and I’ll just have to say

(Chorus)

I hate that stupid bootleg pass that you always like to run

And your famous QB Kermit whose arm is like a gun

So watch me light a match on the jersey cash you earn

As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another boyfriend to burn.

There’s no time for tears and thoughts that you treated me mean

There’s nothing stopping me from dating the whole Raiders team

And if you come around saying sorry to me

I’ve already got a song about you Travis Kelce

(Chorus)

I hate that stupid bootleg pass that you always like to run

And your famous QB Kermit whose arm is like a gun

So watch me light a match on the jersey cash you earn

As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another boyfriend to burn.

(Bridge)

And if you’re missing me, better hope the time is brief

Cause the only lovin’ you’ll get is from the other Chiefs

(Chorus)

I hate that stupid bootleg pass that you always like to run

And your famous QB Kermit whose arm is like a gun

So watch me light a match on the jersey cash you earn

As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another boyfriend to burn.

(Outro)

You’re a big smiling heartbreak who fell into my spell

Listen to your brother who said to treat me well.

So watch me light a match on the jersey cash you earn

As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another boyfriend to burn.

Burn, burn, burn, baby burn

You’re just another boyfriend to burn

Baby burn

—————

Jim Walker is sports editor emeritus of The Ironton Tribune.