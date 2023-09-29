AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio Published 12:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is seven cents lower this week at $3.551 per gallon, according to American Auto Association East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.551

Average price last week: $3.622

Average price one year ago: $3.517

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

• $3.603 Gallipolis

• $3.579 Ironton

• $3.571 Jackson

• $3.508 Portsmouth

• $3.621 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has dropped four cents over the past week and is now at $3.84. The decrease is typical this time of year, as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline.

However, the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 per barrel. Today’s average is two cents more than a week ago and 13 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.31 to 8.41 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly from 220.3 to 219.5 million barrels.

Higher gas demand, amid tighter supply, has contributed to elevated pump prices, but oil remaining above $90 per barrel continues to steer the price increases.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.