Betty Blevins Published 5:44 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Betty Jane Davis Blevins, 90, of South Point, died Sept. 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Ken Blevins.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Tom Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Chesapeake. Friends may visit from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

