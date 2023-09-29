Jeri Fields: Social Security website is there for you Published 12:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

We’re excited to announce the addition of two helpful screening tools on SSA.gov! These tools are the Benefits Screener and the Card Replacement Screener. The Benefit Screener helps you determine your eligibility for benefits and the Card Replacement Screener helps you request a replacement Social Security card. Let’s go over how you can use these tools.

Benefits Screener: You can access the Benefits Screener tool at www.ssa.gov/prepare/check-eligibility-for-benefits to determine which benefits you may be eligible for, typically in 10 minutes or less! Whether you’re considering retirement, disability, survivor, or other types of benefits, this tool will guide you in the right direction.

To use the screener, select the “Start” button and answer a few questions about what’s going on in your life. You will immediately get a response that tells you which benefits you may be eligible for based on your answers.

Card Replacement Screener: You can access the Card Replacement Screener at www.ssagov/number-card/replace-card.

If you need a physical Social Security card, you can use this screener to determine the best way to replace it.

Depending on your situation, you may be able to request a replacement Social Security card without visiting a local office.

Select “Answer a few questions” on the Replacement Card page to get started. If you can’t complete the process online and have to visit an office, you can save yourself time by starting with the online application.

Requesting a replacement Social Security card is free. In most situations, you do not need to present a physical card – just knowing your Social Security number is usually enough. But if you do need the physical card, you can use this online screener to get started.

SSA.gov continues to be a safe and secure way to conduct your business with us online. The redesigned website—with its online tools—is the quickest, easiest, and most convenient way to begin.

Please share this information with those who need it.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.