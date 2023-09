Lawrence Bailey Jr. Published 5:45 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Lawrence Bailey Jr., 66, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services at this time and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

