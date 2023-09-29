Roten show canceled after 22 years Published 4:58 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Host says no longer employed at iHeart

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A longtime Tri-State radio host announced on Wednesday that he was no longer employed by his station.

Tom Roten, a conservative political host for WVHU-AM in Huntington, posted on Facebook that he was off the air after hosting The Tom Roten Morning Show for 22 years and working at the building, owned by iHeartMedia, for 32 years.

iHeartMedia, formerly Clear Channel Communications, is a New York-based corporation that owns a number of radio stations in the Tri-State area.

The company did not release a statement on why Roten was off the air and attempts by The Tribune to reach them were unsuccessful.

iHeart’s operations in the Tri-State have seen a number of layoffs in recent years.

Judy Eaton, who spent three decades on the company’s WTCR-FM country station, was laid off earlier this year.