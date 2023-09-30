Fall festival set for Sunday Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Cemetery Walk, Octoberfest among events to kick off season

SOUTH POINT — A fall festival is planned for Sunday, which organizers say will be geared for all ages.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, located at 802 Solida Rd. in South Point, will host the event on their lot from noon-6 p.m., Beth Wallace, owner of the funeral home, said.

Wallace said they will have apple butter, live music, a pig roast and cornhole games.

She said their will also be a kids’ area, with crafts and activities for use.

“It’s going to be a big community event,” she said.

There is no cost of admission for the event.

The festival is but one of many events in the county to begin the fall season.

Also taking place:

• The annual Historic Cemetery Walk, at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton, hosted by the Lawrence County Museum, will take place today from 5-7 p.m. The event features portrayals of the notable figures buried on the grounds, which include World War I flying ace Col. William C. Lambert, author and illustrator Edward Gorey, ironmaster Nannie Kelly Wright and Waterloo Wonders coach Magellan Hairston. The event is free and open to the public. Shuttle service is available from the parking area.

• Also today, the Lawrence County Animal Shelter and the Lawrence County Humane Society will host an open house event, Pumpkin Spice & Pets That Are Nice, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the shelter, located at 1302 Adams Lane in Ironton.

The event will include an open house, raffles and food and vendor trucks. Admission is free.

• On Oct. 7, the annual Pumpkins on Vernon fair will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Vernon Street in Ironton. Organized by Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley, the event features numerous vendors, live music and food.

Those wishing to set up a table can contact wither shop.

• On Oct. 14, The Lawrence County Museum will host its Harvest Festival at noon at the museum. The cost is $5 per plate.

• Also on Oct. 14, Chesapeake’s Octoberfest will begin at 9 a.m., featuring a car show, live music, food, vendors and children’s activities, at Triangle Park. The fire parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.

For a full and regularly updated listing of activities and events in the county, check out our community calendar on the records page.