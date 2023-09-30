Groups collect food items for city youth Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Children in need in Ironton will receive generous donations, thanks to the efforts of two of the city’s civic groups.

The Ironton Rotary Club and the Ironton Lions Club conducted a two-week Celebrate Community food drive, as a joint service project.

The campaign was originally intended as a week-long effort, but the groups decided to extend it, Marty Conley, president of the Rotary Club, said.

On Tuesday, members met at the Ironton City Center, where the accumulated donations were picked up by pastor Jeff Cremeans, with Ironton City Mission, who will handle their distribution.

Conley said the donations will be given to children for use after school and that they focused on non-perishable items, which were “easy to make and easy to carry.”

“And all of these donations will stay here in Ironton,” Conley said.