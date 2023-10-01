Missed chances cost Panthers in loss to Trojans Published 9:44 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

PORTSMOUTH — As American poet James Richardson once wrote, “Though now, of all that could have been, there is nothing.”

For Chesapeake, those words rang true on Friday night as the Panthers missed out on a couple scoring opportunities and the Portsmouth Trojans won 28-6 at the Trojan Coliseum.

Jacob Harris completed 14 or 26 passes for 131 yards to lead the Chesapeake offense. Mason Giles had a game-high 4 receptions for 44 yards as seven different Panther players had catches.

Email newsletter signup

The Panthers (3-4, 0-4 OVC) got their first scoring chance during the first quarter as Drew Plantz came up with an interception at midfield and returned it to the Portsmouth 36.

Chesapeake would get as far as the Trojan 15 but the drive would be halted as Portsmouth’s Trevin Brooks intercepted a fourth down pass at the one-yard line.

Portsmouth (4-3, 2-1) would need just four plays to locate the end zone, getting two big runs of 20 and 61 yards by Chase Heiland to help the Trojans get to the Chesapeake one.

Heiland would finish the drive off on the very next play. Zach Roth’s point after made the score 7-0 with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Heiland spearheaded the Portsmouth offensive attack with 236 yards on 24 carries and two scores. He also had the lone pass reception for 15 yards.

The Trojans would score again on their following possession covering 50 yards in 12 plays.

The final play saw lineman Leo Poxes muscle his way in from one-yard out on fourth-and-goal to extend Portsmouth’s lead to 14-0 with 6:40 remaining before halftime.

Chesapeake came back with a long, time consuming drive that would get them to the Trojan 7. A key play in the drive came on a fullback draw by Phillip Thacker to move the chains and put the Panthers deeper into Portsmouth territory.

But two straight penalties on second and third down backed the offense up to the Portsmouth 27.

Dylan Sanderlin intercepted a third down pass to end another Chesapeake scoring chance and keep the score at 14-0 in favor of Portsmouth at halftime.

The Trojans pulled away with third quarter touchdowns runs by Levaughn Cobb and Heiland’s second to grab a 28-0 lead.

Chesapeake finally found its way into the end zone, driving 49 yards in six plays. The scoring play would be Thacker catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harris to make the final score 28-6.

The Panthers will host South Point and Portsmouth will be at Fairland next Friday.

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 = 6

Portsmouth 7 7 14 0 = 28

First Quarter

P — Chase Heiland 1 run (Zach Roth kick), 4:09.

Second Quarter

P — Leo Poxes 1 run (Zach Roth kick), 6:40.

Third

P — Levaughn Cobb 2 run (Zach Roth kick), 5:12.

P —Chase Heiland 27 run (Zach Roth kick), 1:02.

Fourth Quarter

C— Phillip Thacker 15 pass from Jacob Harris (kick blocked), 10:54.

—————

Ch Prt

First downs 12 14

Rushes-yards 34-59 42-311

Passing yards 131 15

Total yards 190 326

Cmp-Att-Int 14-26 2 1-3-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-50 7-74

Punts-Average 3-32 2-45.5

—————

Individual Leaders

RUSHING—Chesapeake: Philip Thacker 13-13, Camron Shockley 13-12, Jacob Harris 4-14, Jackson Spitler 2-27, Dannie Maynard 2-minus 7; Portsmouth: Chase Heiland 24-236 2TD, Camron Williams 7-35, Levaughn Cobb 5-30 TD, Nick Copley 2-11, Leo Poxes 1-1 TD, Team 3-minus 2.

PASSING—Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 14-26-2-131 TD; Portsmouth: Camron Williams 1-3-1-15.

RECEIVING—Chesapeake: Mason Giles 4-44, Dannie Maynard 3-36, Camron Shockley 2-26, Drew Plantz 2-9, Philip Thacker 1-15 TD, Andrew Daniels 1-4, Ethan Kerns 1-minus 3; Portsmouth: Chase Heiland 1-15.