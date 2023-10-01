Editorial: Groups show the way Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Lawrence County is blessed with a number of community groups, dedicated to helping those in need.

That could be seen on Tuesday, when members of the Lions Club and the Rotary Club presented the results of their two-week food drive, aimed at collecting donations for children for afterschool use.

And they are not alone in their efforts. Throughout the county, organizations such as Backpack Buddies, Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach, the Ironton Child Welfare Club, Harvest for the Hungry and others work year-round for the betterment of the community and to provide a brighter future.

And it appears, soon, they will be joined by one more.

Representatives from Kiwanis International were in town this week, working to re-establish an Ironton chapter of that civic organization.

Kiwanis works specifically on initiatives to serve the needs of youth and they will be a welcome addition to the community.

All of these organizations work together, many of whom have overlapping members and volunteers. And it is likely we will see the new group partnering with existing ones.

We thank the Lions and Rotary for what they did this week, and welcome back Kiwanis to the city and county.

And we encourage the public to consider volunteering or donating to one of these organizations and thier projects.