Health department offers yoga classes Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Lawrence County Health Department is offering free yoga classes to the community.

Classes are offered on Tuesdays, from 4:40-5:30 p.m., and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the OU Campus and Community Center, located on 1508 S. Ninth St. in Ironton, across from Tanks Stadium.

Classes are directed by Eternal Yoga.

Mats are provided for the class and there is no charge, Camryn Zornes, health educator for the Lawrence County Health Department, said.

The classes are the latest offered by the health department, following a pilates class in South Point and healthy meal prep class at Ohio University Southern.