Reds close season with loss to Cardinals Published 8:07 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright made one final appearance in his 18-year big league career, striking out as a pinch hitter on Sunday in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 4-3 season-ending win to the Cincinnati Reds.

“When I left the dugout today for the last time ever with a bat and wearing my spikes, that’s a pretty good way for me to go out,” Wainwright said.

Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto, playing perhaps his final game with the Reds, struck out in the first inning, then was ejected before the top of the second by plate umpire Shane Livensparger.

Wainwright, a 42-year-old right-hander, went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. He got his 200th win in in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

He grounded out as a pinch hitter on Saturday night in his first plate appearance in two years, then was honored during a pregame ceremony on Sunday before a crowd of 44,614.

Fans chanted Wainwright’s name in the eighth inning and former catcher Yadier Molina held up a sign from the stands saying, “Let Waino bat.” A career .192 batter, Wainwright hit for Jose Fermin with one out. Alan Busenitz struck out Wainwright on five pitches with two foul balls. Wainwright received a huge ovation on his way back to the dugout for the last time.

Wainwright was speaking with manager Oliver Marmol about hoping the Cardinals scored some more runs to support starter Miles Mikolas’s effort.

“I told him I’d like to respect the game and get Miles the win if we can add on,” Wainwright said. “Literally, 45 seconds later (Molina’s) sign pops up and the fans started chanting. Ollie looks over at me and says, “You’ve got to hit.′”

St. Louis finished 71-91, down from 93-69 last year en route to winning the NL Central title and the Cardinals’ worst record since going 70-92 in 1990.

Nick Martini homered for the Reds, who were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday. Cincinnati finished 82-80, a 20-win improvement from last year.

Votto was given a brief ovation during his at-bat in the top half, struck out on a foul and returned to the dugout without argument.

Before the top of the second, Votto came onto the field trailed by Bell and had a conversation with Livensparger, who was joined by third base umpire Phil Cuzzi. Votto returned to the dugout and headed to the clubhouse to check out the video. The ejection was the 15th of Votto’s career.

A six-time All-Star, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs in 17 seasons. Tyler Stephenson replaced Votto at first base in the bottom of the second.

Livensparger told a pool reporter, “I did give him one shot and asked him what was the problem. When he continued arguing, that’s when he was removed.”

Luken Baker broke a 2-all tie with a run-scoring double in the third inning off Miles Mikolas (9-13), who allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

Hunter Greene (4-7) gave up four runs and nine hits over five innings,

Ryan Helsely got his 14th save in 19 chances.

Noelvi Marte extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a double in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals lost four of their last five games.

“The mindset is this year is over, forget about it,” St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt said. “Use this as a motivator. It exposed the things we need to work on.”

Cardinals 4, Reds 3

Cincinnati St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 4 1 1 1 Edman cf 4 1 2 0 De La Cruz ss 4 0 1 1 Nootbaar dh 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 Walker rf 4 1 3 1 Stephenson 1b 3 0 0 0 Baker 1b 4 1 1 1 Encrncn-Strnd dh 4 0 1 0 Palacios lf 3 1 1 0 Marte 3b 4 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 1 0 Benson rf 4 1 3 0 Fermín 3b 1 0 1 1 Senzel 2b 4 0 0 0 Wainwright ph 1 0 0 0 Fairchild cf 4 1 2 1 Querecuto 3b 0 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 1 Winn ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 4 9 4

Cincinnati 101 000 100 — 3 St. Louis 013 000 00x — 4

DP–Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 7. 2B–Fairchild 2 (16), De La Cruz (15), Marte (7), Palacios (6), Walker (19), Baker (3). HR–Martini (6). SB_Edman (27), Benson (19). SF–Lopez (1). S–Fermín (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene L,4-7 5 9 4 4 1 6 Young 1 0 0 0 0 1 Busenitz 2 0 0 0 0 2

St. Louis Mikolas W,9-13 7 7 3 3 0 10 King H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Helsley S,14-19 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP–Greene 2 (Knizner,Palacios).

Umpires–Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T–2:16. A–44,614 (44,494).