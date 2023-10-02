ESPN2 will televise Marshall at Georgia State Published 7:27 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By GRANT TRAYLOR

Marshall Associate AD of Strategic Communications

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football’s Oct. 14 contest at Georgia State will be a 7 p.m. kickoff from Centre Parc Credit Union Stadium in Atlanta and will be televised nationally on ESPN2, the league office announced on Monday.

The game was announced as part of the 12-day window agreement between the Sun Belt and its television contract with ESPN.

“I love when Marshall is elevated to the prime-time window on ESPN2,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “This gives us a chance to showcase our amazing community, campus pride and our extraordinarily well-coached football team. Our student-athletes love the game, love our community and play for each other. Our fans know that, so they will be there for them in Atlanta when we play Georgia State.”

The contest serves as Marshall’s first-ever trip to Atlanta to take on the Panthers and it will only be the second matchup between the teams – the first being last year’s regular-season finale when Marshall earned a 28-23 win over Georgia State.

With the announcement, Marshall is guaranteed to have five of its first seven games of the 2023 season nationally televised. Marshall will also play on either ESPN or ESPN2 just five days after the Georgia State game when James Madison comes to town for a Thursday night prime-time contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“At Marshall, our football team absolutely matters,” Spears said. “We have something very special here and it is evident that those who care about college football know that Marshall will be great stewards to the opportunity, which is why we have found our way to national coverage.

“We are grateful to the SBC for the platform that they have provided to our universities and our student-athletes. It seems like every week a Sun Belt team is representing extremely well at all levels of college football. Spot the ball. We will be ready.”