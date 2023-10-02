Flood and drainage grant announced for Franklin Furnace Published 12:00 am Monday, October 2, 2023

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, announced this week that Franklin Furnace in Scioto County will receive a $500,000 grant for improving flood and drainage infrastructure on Old U.S. 52 and Gervais Road.

The funds come from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

“I am grateful to Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development for awarding these funds to Scioto County,” Johnson said. “I look forward to seeing how this grant helps make Franklin Furnace and the 14th Senate District a safer and better place to live and work.”

Currently, the infrastructure in place cannot handle moderate rainfall, leading to dangerous flooding on the road and sidewalk. This project addresses that need by installing a new storm sewer pipe, a culvert, catch basins, and roadway surface updates.