WNF to conduct public recreation surveys Published 12:00 am Monday, October 2, 2023

NELSONVILLE, — The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey will be conducted in the Wayne National Forest from Oct. 1, 2023, — Sept. 30, 2024.

The public will encounter interviewers working in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along roads of the Wayne National Forest. They will be identifiable with bright fluorescent vests and stationed near “Traffic Survey Ahead” signs, in all weather conditions.

The NVUM survey gathers basic visitor information, including recreation area use, number of people in the user’s party, time spent in the national forest, and satisfaction with the facilities and services provided. About a third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip. Surveys last about 10 minutes, are voluntary, and all responses are confidential and anonymous.

The information gathered is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. “Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart.

“Our goal is to assess the experiences of visitors to the Wayne National Forest as we strive to make it a welcoming and inclusive place for all. Whether you’re a local resident or a visitor to the area, we appreciate you sharing your experiences and participating in the survey.”

The National Visitor Use Monitoring program is routinely conducted every five years and provides statistically sound estimates of visitation to each national forest. More information about the NVUM program can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum.