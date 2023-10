Brian Johnston Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Brian Robert Johnston, 33, of Crown City, died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

There will be a Celebration of Life held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Proctorville Women’s Club.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.