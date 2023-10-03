Flyers blank New Boston to win SOC soccer title outright Published 10:50 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was a senior night win that just added to more accomplishments for the St. Joseph Flyers’ senior class.

The Flyers blanked the New Boston Tigers 10-0 on Tuesday to capture the Southern Ohio Conference soccer title outright.

St. Joseph is now 11-2-1 overall and finishes 5-0-1 in the conference.

The win also means that the Flyers’ senior class has posted a 54-14-3 to date. The four senior captains are Brady Medinger, Bryson Burcham, Eric Dutey and Evan Balestra.

The class has been part of 2 SOC championships, 2 sectional titles and 2 district runners-up.

Balestra had 6 saves and got some help from Blake Medinger late in the game when he had a non-goal save near the goal line to preserve the shutout.

Wesley Neal had a huge game for the Flyers as he recorded a hat trick and had 2 assists.

“Texas” Jack Whaley turned in a strong game as well with 2 goals and 2 assists as did Brady “Quinn” Medinger while Landon Rowe scored an unassisted goal and had 2 assists.

Zane “Z-Man” Dressel and Burcham each scored goals while Mason Weber assisted on Burcham’s goal.

Neal scored the game’s first goal after just 33 seconds went off the clock. He added his second goal less than 3 minutes later.

Whaley, Neal and Rowe all scored to round out the first half scoring.

Brady Medinger got an assist from Neal to start the second half scoring and then Whaley scored with another Neal assist.

Brady Medinger got his second goal with an assist from Whaley and Dressel scored with an assist from Rowe.

Burcham got moved from offense to defense that allowed him to score the final goal with the assist from Weber.

St. Joseph will host soccer power North Adams at 5:30 on Thursday, visit Eastern Brown on Monday and return him to play Zane Trace next Thursday. Both those games are at 5 p.m.

New Boston 0 0 = 0

St. Joseph 5 5 = 10

First Half

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Brady Medinger) 39:27

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Landon Rowe) 36:55

SJ — Jack Whaley (assist Brady Medinger) 30:13

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Jack Whaley) 28:16

SJ — Landon Rowe (unassisted) 24:51

Second Half

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Wesley Neal) 32:15

SJ — Jack Whaley (from Wesley Neal) 29:35

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Jack Whaley) 15:20

SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Landon Rowe) 14:15

SJ — Bryson Burcham (assist Mason Weber) 4:15

—————

Statistics

Goalkeepers—New Boston: Colton Maynard 20 saves: Evan Balestra 6 (Blake Medinger non-goal save late near goal line to preserve the shutout)

Shots/Shots on Goal—New Boston 10-7; St. Joseph 43-30

Corner Kicks—New Boston 0, St. Joseph 8

Fouls—New Boston 6, St. Joseph 9