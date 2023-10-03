Hornets’ offense runs out of gas in loss to Blue Devils Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Coal grove Hornets just ran out of gas.

The Hornets had no trouble on their first two possessions as they scored touchdowns, but their drives sputtered in the second half in a 28-12 loss to the Gallipolis Blue Devil on Friday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Coal Grove (4-3, 1-3) took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in 9 plays capped by Kaden Murphys’ 28-yard scamper.

The conversion run failed and it was 6-0 at the 7:24 mark.

Gallipolis (6-1, 3-1) answered with its own scoring drive in just 4 plays including the final play as Braylan Rathburn scrambled to his right and found Kenyon Franklin on a 22-yard pass play.

Caleb Stout’s conversion kick gave the Blue Devils a 7-6 lead at the 5:53 mark.

Undaunted, the Hornets came right back with a 67-yard march in 16 plays that ended on a 1-yard run by Murphy with 8:30 left in the half. The conversion pass failed and Coal Grove led 12-7.

Gallipolis got to the Coal Grove 8-yard line but fumbled the ball into the end zone and the Hornets recovered.

Unable to move the ball, the Hornets shanked an 18-yard punt and Gallipolis was back in business at the Coal Grove 35.

It took only 3 plays to score with Rathburn going the final yard and Stout’s kick gave the Blue Devils the lead for good at 14-12.

A turning point in the game came on the second half kickoff and Joey Darnbrough return the kick 73 yards for the touchdown and the lead was 21-12 with just 12 seconds off the clock.

Coal Grove managed to get a drive going in the third quarter that reached the 5-yard line, but the Blue Devils’ defense stiffened and took over on downs.

Gallipolis went on a 95-yard drive that culminated on a 9-yard pass from Rathburn to Alex Blair with 8:57 to play. Stout’s kick set the score at 28-12.

Murphy was the main offensive weapon for the Hornets as he ran 24 times for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns and also caught 3 passes for 68 yards. Steven Simpson added 41 yards on 11 carries.

Quarterback Whyatt Mannon was 8-of-11 passing for 94 yards as the Hornets had 208 total yards for the game.

The Blue Devils had a balanced attack with 137 yards rushing and 146 passing. Hudson Shamblin ran 10 times for 69 yards and Rathburn completed 9-of-12 passing for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Franklin caught 5 passes for 65 yards and a TD.

Coal Grove will host Ironton on Friday and Gallipolis goes to Rock Hill.

Coal Grove 6 6 0 0 = 12

Gallipolis 7 7 7 7 = 28

First Quarter

CG — Kaden Murphy 28 run (run failed) 7:24

Ga — Kenyon Franklin 22 pass from Braylan Rathburn (Caleb Stout kick) 5:53

Second Quarter

CG — Kaden Murphy 1 run (run failed) 8:30

Ga — Braylan Rathburn 1 run (Caleb Stout kick) 3:55

Third Quarter

Ga – Joey Darnbrough 73 kickoff return (Caleb Stout kick) 11:48

Fourth Quarter

Ga – Alex Blair 9 pass from Braylan Rathburn (Caleb Stout kick) 8:57

———

CGGa

First downs 13 15

Rushes-yards 39-114 23-137

Passing yards 94 146

Total yards 208 283

Cmp-Att-Int 8-11-0 10-13-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-yards 1-5 8-50

Punts-average 2-30.5 2-33.5

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Coal Grove: Kaden Murphy 24-84 2-TD, Steven Simpson 11-41, Whyatt Mannon 2-11, Gavin Gipson 1-minus 5, Team 1-minus 17; Gallipolis: Hudson Shamblin 10-69, Cole Hines 5-19, Hunter Shamblin 4-13, Braylan Rathburn 3-24 TD, Kenyon Franklin 1-12.

PASSING–Coal Grove: Whyatt Mannon 8-11-0 94; Gallipolis: Braylan Rathburn 10-13-0 146 2-TD, Hunter Shamblin 1-1-0 7.

RECEIVING–Coal Grove: Kaden Murphy 3-68, Gavin Gipson 1-3, Landon Roberts 2-11, Wesley Runyon 2-12; Gallipolis: Kenyon Franklin 5-65 TD, Hunter Shamblin 3-37, Alex Blair 2-19 TD, Cole Hines 1-30

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.