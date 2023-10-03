Third and Center receives donation from VFW Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Third and Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive change in the community, announced this week that they received a generous donation of $3,000 from the Ironton VFW Post 8850.

Louie Sheridan, representing Post 8850, presented the check to Amanda Cleary, executive director of Third and Center, during the organization’s Third Annual Ironton River Run 5k held on Sept. 23.

The donation will further Third and Center’s new Inspire Program, a community-based arts program that will provide art education opportunities to all members of the Ironton Community.

Email newsletter signup

“We are incredibly grateful to the Ironton VFW Post 8850 for their generous support of our organization and their dedication and service to our country,” Cleary said. “Their donation will enable us to continue our mission of using arts to inspire community impact.”

The Ironton River Run, now in its third year, is a highly anticipated event that brings together community members from all over the Tri-State river region. The race course begins and ends on the scenic Ironton Riverfront and highlights areas of Ironton that Third and Center has worked to aesthetically improve through community cleanups and art installations.

“We are proud to support Third and Center and their commitment to using arts as a catalyst for positive change,” Sheridan said. “The Ironton VFW Post 8850 recognizes the importance of community collaboration, and we are honored to contribute to Third and Center’s efforts in making a difference in the lives of individuals in our community.”

The donation from the Ironton VFW Post 8850 will not only help fund the Ironton River Run but also support Third and Center’s ongoing programs and initiatives aimed at empowering individuals through artistic expression.

For more information about Third and Center and their upcoming events, visit www.thirdandcenter.com and their Facebook page @thirdandcenter.