EDITORIAL: Inspiring tomorrow’s leaders today Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The last few months have really shown the value of a nonprofit serving Lawrence County and the Tri-State area.

A few weeks ago, Impact Prevention hosted their annual Suicide Prevention Walk, starting at the Lawrence County Courthouse and proceeding to the Ohio River, where luminaries were launched in honor of those lost.

The event was put together by members of the group’s youth-led prevention teams, which are present in most of the county’s school districts.

Email newsletter signup

From the support offered to those in grief, to resources made ready for those facing issues of depression, to the overall spirit of inclusiveness, it served as a shining example of what the group is about.

The event followed a busy summer for the nonprofit, as they hosted their annual Party in the Parks across the region, providing activities and an atmosphere of community and positivity to families.

And, last week, the group made headlines again, as its youth members were on hand at the meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, where they were honored for Red Ribbon Week and talked about programs they have put in place in their schools to create a stronger sense of support.

As Commissioner Mike Finley noted when posing for a photo with the youth, “This is our future,” and all of the work of Impact Prevention is a true blessing to Lawrence County.

We are thankful for this group’s presence in all that they do, not just in addressing problems in the community, but also in instilling values and skills in the youth they work with in their programs, and creating the next generation of leaders for the region.