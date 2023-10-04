Woman killed in Scioto crash Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

FRIENDSHIP — A woman was pronounced dead after a crash in Scioto County over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a pickup truck crashed into a tree on State Route 125, near the intersection of State Forest Road #1 in Nile Township.

Amanda Cooper, 44, of Blue Creek, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger east on State Route 125, and her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a tree, deputies said.

Cooper sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Cooper was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is not suspected. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, EMT-Ohio EMS, the Scioto County Coroner’s office, AirEvac and the Nile Township Fire Department.