Ashland City Manager Elected to KLC Board Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky League of Cities membership elected Ashland City Manager Mike Graese to the KLC Board of Directors.

Graese has served as city manager since 2017 after a 33-year career in the U.S. Army.

The KLC Board of Directors consists of dozens of city officials and representatives of city-related organizations. They set the League’s legislative agenda each year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues to create a better quality of life and expand economic opportunities for cities across the state. This is Graese’s first term on the board.

“I am very excited to serve on the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Board of Directors! I ‘Stand in Support’ of cities and greatly value the opportunity this new position provides to help advance cities across the commonwealth and to simultaneously represent the City of Ashland’s interests,” Graese remarked. “I appreciate KLC and its members selecting me to serve on the Board of Directors and look forward to getting to work on advancing KLC’s 2024 Legislative Agenda.”

KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney welcomed Graese to the board. “

We appreciate the opportunity to include city officials from across the state,” he said. “I am sure Ashland will bring great insights and ideas to the board as it discusses issues and proposed legislation. The collaboration of all communities makes KLC a stronger organization that can best serve all our members.”

The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal agencies since 1927. The League provides cities various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.