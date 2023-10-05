Country musician John Berry to make a stop in Ironton Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Country musician John Berry will bring his 27th Annual Christmas Tour to Ironton this year.

Berry is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Ironton High School Auditorium.

His annual Christmas tours are known for his electrifying rendition of O’ Holy Night.

Email newsletter signup

During the 1990s and 2000s, Berry placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went Top 5, with “Your Love Amazes Me,” scoring a No. 1 on the Billboard and Radio & Records Country Chart as well as “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine” earning the No. 1 slot in Radio & Records.

Berry was nominated for the ACM Top New Male Vocalist in 1994, won a Grammy Award in 1996 for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1.

In 2018, Berry released a new album, Thomas Road.

2019 proved to be another surprising year, with health challenges kicking it off. In January, Berry was diagnosed with cancer of his tonsils and had them removed.

That was followed by seven rounds of chemo and 35 rounds of radiation. He took the first four months of the year off to recuperate and his treatments successfully removed the cancer before resuming and singing as if it never happened.

John took advantage of being off the road for the bigger part of 2020 and created new opportunities to continue his reach to his fan base and reach new ones. Highlights include partnering with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for his weekly series, “Songs and Stories For Kids,” which charted multiple times on the Pollstar Live Stream Chart.

Tickets for the show are available at www.johnberry.com or www.visitlawrenceohio.com. Ticket prices are $35 for all seats. Seating will be general admission. VIP Experience Tickets can be purchased for $25 plus a general admission ticket.