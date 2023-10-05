Fairland, Ironton fail to advance at D2 district golf tournament Published 1:26 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By JIM WALKER

WILLIAMSPORT — The team title was close. The individual qualifiers was even closer.

Wheelersburg had a team scored of 328 and Sheridan 331 to take the top 2 qualifying spots for the Division 2 state golf tournament as the finished in the top 2 places at Wednesday’s district tournament.

The top two players qualifying for the state tournament not on the qualifying teams were Charlie Lewis of Unioto with a 77 and Grant Cline of Logan Elm with a 79.

Cline won a playoff against Ironton’s Carson Blankenship, Waverly’s Ben Nichols and Bryce Kelley of Sheridan. Blankenship finished 3rd and Nichols 4th.

Circleville was third at 338 followed by Fairland and Logan Elm at 342, Ironton one shot behind at 343 and Gallipolis seventh at 348.

The Fairland Dragons were led by Jeremiah Fizer with rounds of 41-41 for an 82 score. Kyle Salyers went 41-40 for an 81, E.B. Hall 43-41 for an 83, Ben Southard 47-48 for a 95 and Kiyan Paige 54-56 for an even 100.

Blankenship shot 41-38 as he led Ironton with his 79. Hunter Freeman was next as he shot 40-43 for an 83, Chaydan Kerns carded an 88 on rounds of 43-45, Judah Barnes went 46-47 for a 93 and Brady Meadows 50-48 for 98.

The Chesapeake Panthers’ Jacob Skeen shot 45-41 for an 86.

Division 2 District Golf Tournament

Team Results

School Score

Wheelersburg 328

Sheridan 331

Circleville 338

Fairland 342

Logan Elm 342

Ironton 343

Gallipolis 348

Waverly 350

Warren 364

Alexander 364

Northwest NTS

Individual Leaders

Player Score

Brady Gill, Wheelersburg 75

Charlie Lewis#, Unioto 77

Carson Blankenship, Ironton 79

Ben Nichols, Waverly 79

Bryce Kelley, Sheridan 79

Grant Cline#, Logan Elm 79

(Cline won playoff for No.2 qualifier. Blankenship was 3rd, Nichols 4th)

Carter Hancock, Wheelersburg 81

Gavin Long, Gallipolis 81

Kyle Salyers, Fairland 81

Reid Seimetz, Circleville 81

Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland 82

John Wharton, Warren 82

Stanley Viny, Alexander 82

Mason Morris, Alexander 82

Hunter Freeman, Ironton 83

Freadon Cardwell, Gallipolis 83

Wyatt Satterfield, Sheridan 83

Brady Reuter, Circleville 83

Garrett Wahl, Wash. C.H. 83

Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace 83

E.B. Hall, Fairland 84

Canyon Daly, Sheridan 84

Cody Hupp, Sheridan 85

Graham Williams, Logan Elm 85

Owen Young, Wheelersburg 86

Eli Hall, Wheelersburg 86

Jacob Skeens, Wheelersburg 86

J.J. Smith, Minford 86

Liam McConnell, Circleville 86

Isaiah DeLong, Fairfield Union 87

Chaydan Kerns, Ironton 88

Michael Fernandez, Circleville 88

