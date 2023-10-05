Fairland, Ironton fail to advance at D2 district golf tournament
Published 1:26 am Thursday, October 5, 2023
By JIM WALKER
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
WILLIAMSPORT — The team title was close. The individual qualifiers was even closer.
Wheelersburg had a team scored of 328 and Sheridan 331 to take the top 2 qualifying spots for the Division 2 state golf tournament as the finished in the top 2 places at Wednesday’s district tournament.
The top two players qualifying for the state tournament not on the qualifying teams were Charlie Lewis of Unioto with a 77 and Grant Cline of Logan Elm with a 79.
Cline won a playoff against Ironton’s Carson Blankenship, Waverly’s Ben Nichols and Bryce Kelley of Sheridan. Blankenship finished 3rd and Nichols 4th.
Circleville was third at 338 followed by Fairland and Logan Elm at 342, Ironton one shot behind at 343 and Gallipolis seventh at 348.
The Fairland Dragons were led by Jeremiah Fizer with rounds of 41-41 for an 82 score. Kyle Salyers went 41-40 for an 81, E.B. Hall 43-41 for an 83, Ben Southard 47-48 for a 95 and Kiyan Paige 54-56 for an even 100.
Blankenship shot 41-38 as he led Ironton with his 79. Hunter Freeman was next as he shot 40-43 for an 83, Chaydan Kerns carded an 88 on rounds of 43-45, Judah Barnes went 46-47 for a 93 and Brady Meadows 50-48 for 98.
The Chesapeake Panthers’ Jacob Skeen shot 45-41 for an 86.
Division 2 District Golf Tournament
Team Results
School Score
Wheelersburg 328
Sheridan 331
Circleville 338
Fairland 342
Logan Elm 342
Ironton 343
Gallipolis 348
Waverly 350
Warren 364
Alexander 364
Northwest NTS
Individual Leaders
Player Score
Brady Gill, Wheelersburg 75
Charlie Lewis#, Unioto 77
Carson Blankenship, Ironton 79
Ben Nichols, Waverly 79
Bryce Kelley, Sheridan 79
Grant Cline#, Logan Elm 79
(Cline won playoff for No.2 qualifier. Blankenship was 3rd, Nichols 4th)
Carter Hancock, Wheelersburg 81
Gavin Long, Gallipolis 81
Kyle Salyers, Fairland 81
Reid Seimetz, Circleville 81
Jeremiah Fizer, Fairland 82
John Wharton, Warren 82
Stanley Viny, Alexander 82
Mason Morris, Alexander 82
Hunter Freeman, Ironton 83
Freadon Cardwell, Gallipolis 83
Wyatt Satterfield, Sheridan 83
Brady Reuter, Circleville 83
Garrett Wahl, Wash. C.H. 83
Jon Grondolsky Jr., Zane Trace 83
E.B. Hall, Fairland 84
Canyon Daly, Sheridan 84
Cody Hupp, Sheridan 85
Graham Williams, Logan Elm 85
Owen Young, Wheelersburg 86
Eli Hall, Wheelersburg 86
Jacob Skeens, Wheelersburg 86
J.J. Smith, Minford 86
Liam McConnell, Circleville 86
Isaiah DeLong, Fairfield Union 87
Chaydan Kerns, Ironton 88
Michael Fernandez, Circleville 88
Individual Teams
Ironton (343): Carson Blankenship 41-38=79, Hunter Freeman 40-43=83, Chaydan Kerns 43-45=88, Judah Barnes 46-47=93, Brady Meadows 50-48=98.
Fairland 342: Jeremiah Fizer 41-41=82, Ben Southard 47-48=95, E.B. Hall 43-41=84, Kyle Salyers 41-40=81, Kiyan Paige 54-46=100.
Chesapeake: Jacob Skeen 45-41=86
Wheelersbureg 328: Brady Gill 38-37=75, Carter Hancock 42-39=81, Owen Young 43-43=86, Eli Hall 41-45=86, Jackson Hill 47-49=96.