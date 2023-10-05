Flyers use defense to stun North Adams, 2-1 Published 10:04 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By JIM WALKER

The offense has been clicking lately for the St. Joseph Flyers, but on Thursday it was the defense that stole the spotlight.

Turning in their strongest defensive effort of the season, the Flyers stunned the North Adams Green Devils 2-1 in a non-league soccer game.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had an outstanding game as he turned away all 8 Green Devils’ shots on goal and stopped the scoring tandem of Cody Hesler and Gage White who combined for 34 goals on the season.

St. Joseph is now 12-2-1 on the season while North Adams falls to 11-4. The Green Devils are 6-1 in the Southern Hills League.

The game was scoreless until 19:09 in the first half when Landon Rowe scored in the box off a spectacular feed from Zane “Z-Man” Dressel.

Lady Luck helped get North Adams its goal as a ball deflected off the head of a Flyers’ defender and created an own goal score with 18:40 on the first half clock.

But St. Joseph’s defense continued to be strong in the second half and Rowe broke the tie as he steered a corner kick from “Texas” Jack Whaley into the net with 31:46 left to play.

The Flyers close out the regular season next week with a game at Eastern Brown on Monday and then host Zane Trace on Thursday. Both games are at 5 p.m.

North Adams 1 0 = 1

St. Joseph 1 1 = 2

First Half

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Zane Dressel) 19:09

NA — Own goal 18:40

Second Half

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 31:46

Statistics

Goalkeepers—North Adams: Jayce Rothwell 9 saves; St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 8 saves

Shots & Shots on Goal—North Adams 14-8; St. Joseph 12-11.

Corner Kicks—North Adams 5, St. Joseph 5

Fouls—North Adams 5, St. Joseph 8