Haunted tunnel begins Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Brent Pyles, with the Ironton Lions Club, tells attendees the story of the Haunted Tunnel in 2022. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

October is here and the Halloween season is kicking off and, with it, the annual Haunted Tunnel attraction returns to Ironton.

The weekly event, hosted by the Ironton Lions Club, takes place in the old Route 75 tunnel just off State Route 93 and the U.S. 52 exit.

Lou Pyles, with the Lions Club, said the tunnel will be open each Saturday through the end of the month and that cost of admission is $10.

Hours of operation are 7:30-11 p.m.

The attraction serves as a fundraiser for the Ironton Lions Club.

The Lions will also be organizing this year’s Ironton Halloween parade, set to coincide with the city’s safe trick-or-treat downtown on Monday, Oct. 30.

