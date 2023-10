Betty Craig Published 4:51 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Betty Lou Craig, 81, of South Point, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at her residence.

There will be a funeral service held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville.

Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.