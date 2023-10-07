EDITORIAL: Fall fun for all lined up Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Summer has been over for a few weeks, but there is no shortage of outdoor events coming up.

For instance, today, the annual Pumpkins on Vernon vendor fair will take place in downtown Ironton, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., while, next Saturday, Octoberfest will return to the village of Chesapeake, beginning at 9 a.m. at Triangle Park.

That same day, the Lawrence County Museum will be hosting a Harvest Festival, starting at noon at the museum.

Halloween activities are already beginning. The Ironton Lions Club is hosting the Haunted Tunnel each Saturday night through the end of the month, at the old Route 75 tunnel. Cost of admission is $10.

And, at the end of the month, the Ironton Halloween parade and the city’s downtown safe trick-or-treat of businesses are set for the evening of Monday, Oct. 30.

Speaking of which, we will keep a running list of Halloween activities. If you know of an event, send info to briefs@irontontribune.com and we will help get the word out.