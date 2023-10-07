Pointers pull away in 2nd half to beat Panthers Published 9:36 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

CHESAPEAKE — South Point running backs Eli Wilburn and Blaine Freeman combined for 341 rushing yards and all 6 touchdowns as the Pointers pulled away in the second half for a 38-20 win over the Chesapeake Panthers on Friday night.

Wilburn led the Pointers offensive onslaught, carrying the ball 17 times for 247 yards and scoring four rushing touchdowns. Wilburn added 94 yards on 14 rushes and the other two touchdown scores.

With the win, South Point moves its record to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the OVC. Chesapeake falls to 3-5 overall and 0-5 in the OVC.

After halting a 13-play drive by Chesapeake, South Point needed six-plays of their own to find the end zone, as Wilburn bolted 33 yards to give the Pointers a 6-0 lead after one quarter of play.

Wilburn registered his second rushing score of the game on South Point’s next possession, as the Pointers put together a 10-play, 84-yard drive that consumed 6:24 off the clock.

The final play of the drive was a 39-yard dash by Wilburn to make it 12-0 with 3:30 remaining before halftime.

The score would remain 12-0 at the half.

Chesapeake (3-5, 0-5 OVC) grabbed the momentum in the third quarter, starting with an interception by Dannie Maynard to halt South Point’s opening drive of the second half.

The Panthers then drove 68 yards in 10 plays to cut into South Point’s lead. Camron Shockley would bookend the drive with two big gains of 10 and 15 yards, with the latter being a touchdown run to cut the score to 12-7 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

But on South Point’s ensuing drive, Wilburn ripped off a 30-yard gain to put the Pointers at the Chesapeake 15. Then on the very next play, Freeman cut past the defense for a 15-yard score and an 18-7 lead.

Freeman added another touchdown run to begin the fourth, as he thumped his way into the end zone from 8 yards out to extend the Pointers lead to 24-7.

Wilburn put the game out of reach with touchdown runs of 31 and 35 yards. Rece Craft added two extra points to make the score 38-14 with 1:42 remaining in the game.

The Panthers tacked on one final score as time expired when Jacob Harris hit Maynard for a 10-yard scoring pass to make the final score 38-20.

Shockley lead the Panthers with 27 rushes for 139 yards and two scores. His last one came 34-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 24-14.

Panthers fullback Phillip Thacker went over the century mark as well, carrying the ball 15 times for 136 yards.

Next Friday, Chesapeake will entertain Rock Hill and South Point will be on the road at Portsmouth.

South Point 6 6 6 20 = 38

Chesapeake 0 0 7 13 = 20

First Quarter

SP — Eli Wilburn 33 run (run failed), 1:22.

Second Quarter

SP — Eli Wilburn 39 run (pass failed), 3:30.

Third Quarter

Ch — Camron Shockley 15 run (Nate Mills kick), 3:48.

SP — Blaine Freeman 1 run (run failed), 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

SP — Blaine Freeman 8 run (pass failed), 11:28.

Ch — Camron Shockley 34 run (Nate Mills kick), 7:38.

SP — Eli Wilburn 35 run (Rece Craft kick), 4:59.

SP — Eli Wilburn 41 run (Rece Craft kick), 1:42.

Ch— Dannie Maynard 10 pass from Jacob Harris, 0:00.

—————

SP Ch

First downs 20 20

Rushes-yards 38-366 55-323

Passing yards 24 40

Total yards 390 363

Cmp-Att-Int. 4-5-1 4-16-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-60 11-118

Punts-Average 0-00.0 1-35.0

—————

Individual Leaders

RUSHING—South Point: Blaine Freeman 14-94 2TD, Eli Wilburn 17-247 4TD, Corey Otzenberger 5-13, Owen Frederick 2-12; Chesapeake: Philip Thacker 15-136, Camron Shockley 27-139 2TD, Jacob Harris 8-25, Dannie Maynard 4-23.

PASSING—South Point: Ethan Hunt 4-5-1 24; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 4-16-0 40 TD.

RECEIVING—South Point: Bryaden Hanshaw 2-11, Blaine Freeman 1-3, Corey Otzenberger 1-7; Chesapeake: Mason Giles 1-6, Dannie Maynard 2-20 TD, Drew Plantz 1-8.