Gallipolis shakes off Rock Hill’s quick start for OVC win Published 3:26 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Could it happen again?

Last season, the Rock Hill Redmen shocked the Gallipolis Blue Devils with a 35-31 win. And when the Redmen opened the game win a scoring drive there may have been some flashbacks.

But Rock Hill had only 2 returning starters on the field Friday who played in the upset last season. This time, Gallipolis was able to respond with its large number of veterans and post a 44-7 Ohio Valley Conference win.

Rock Hill (2-6, 0-5) took the opening kickoff and went 55 yards in 8 plays with Anthony Stamper shaking loose and running 28 yards for the touchdown. Connor Blagg kicked the conversion and it was 7-0 with 7;04 on the clock.

Gallipolis (7-1, 4-1) used a 44-yard pass from Braylon Rathburn to Hunter Shamblin to reach the Rock Hill 17.

But the Redmen defense stiffened and forced the Blue Devils’ Caleb Stout to kick a 33-yarad field goal and it was 7-3 at the 4:49 mark.

After short Rock Hill punt, Gallipolis went 49 yards in 7 plays that ended on a 12-yard pass from Rathburn to Cole Hines on the final play of the quarter and the Blue Devils went up for good at 10-7.

The Blue Devils needed only 4 plays to go 38 yards on their next possession for the score. Hudson Shamblin went 29 yards to the 9 and he went the final yard for the touchdown to make it 17-7 at the 8:25 mark.

Gallipolis got the ball back at the Rock Hill 29 and Rathburn hit Hunter Shamblin for 25 yards and then Shamblin ran the final 2 yards for the score and it was 23-7.

A 24-yard pass from Rathburn to Hunter Shamblin got the ball to the Rock Hill 30 where Rathburn found Kenyon Franklin for the touchdown and it was 30-7 with 1:58 left in the half.

Hunter Shamblin returned the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and it was 37-7. Rathburn then hit Joey Darnbrough with a 5-yard scoring pass with 58 seconds left in the third quarter and set the final score.

Rock Hill was limited to 121 total yards with 118 on the ground. Levi Jiles ran 15 times for 81 yards to lead the Redmen.

Rathburn was 15-of-20 for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with 114 yards rushing for 356 total yards. Hudson Shamblin ran 10 times for 75 yards and a TD while twin brother Hunter Shamblin caught 7 passes for 139 yards and a score.

Next Friday, Rock Hill visits Chesapeake and Gallipolis will host Ironton in a battle for first place in the league.

Gallipolis 10 20 14 0 = 44

Rock Hill 7 0 0 0 = 7

First Quarter

RH — Anthony Stamper 28 run (Connor Blagg kick) 7;04

Ga — Caleb Stout 33 field goal 4:49

Ga — Cole Hines 12 pass from Braylon Rathburn (Caleb Stout kick) 0:00

Second Quarter

Ga — Hudson Shamblin 1 run (Caleb Stout kick) 8:25

Ga — Hunter Shamblin 5 run (kick failed) 4:11

Ga — Kenyon Franklin 30 pass from Braylon Rathburn (Caleb Stout kick) 1:58

Third Quarter

Ga — Hunter Shamblin 85 kickoff return (Caleb Stout kick) 11:49

Ga — Joey Darnbrough 5 pass from Braylon Rathburn (Caleb Stout kick) 0:58

GaRH

First downs 13 4

Rushes-yards 20-114 29-118

Passing yards 242 3

Total yards 356 121

Cmp-Att-Int 15-21-0 3-5-0

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 3-30 5-25

Punts-average 0-00.0 5-26.2

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Gallipolis: Hudson Shamblin 10-75 TD, Hunter Shamblin 1-2, Kenyon Franklin 2-2, Braylon Rathburn 3-4, Brock Shelton 1-4, Max Canaday 2-21, Gunnar Peterson 1-6; Rock Hill: Levi Jiles 15-81, Anthony Stamper 6-34 TD, Gage Clutters 2-minus 4, Chase Sizemore 2-2, Landon Rose 1-2, Connor Blagg 2-3.

PASSING–Gallipolis: Braylon Rathburn 15-20-0 242 3-TD, Hunter Shamblin 0-1-0; Rock Hill: Dallin Cox 3-5-0 3.

RECEIVING–Gallipolis: Hunter Shamblin 7-139 TD, Kenyon Franklin 2-43 TD, Alex Blair 2-26, Cole Hines 1-12 TD, Joey Darnbrough 2-6 TD, Max Canaday 1-16; Rock Hill: Anthony Stamper 1-6, Gage Clutters 1-0, Drew Schug 1-minus 3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.