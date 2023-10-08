Georgia still No.1; Oklahoma jumps to No.5 Published 8:50 pm Sunday, October 8, 2023

The Associated Press

Oklahoma moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in rankings and six basketball blue bloods made some history.

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.

The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote.

Oklahoma jumped seven after beating Texas on Saturday to re-enter the top 10 for the first time since mid-September of last year, when it started tumbling toward a 6-7 season.

The Longhorns slipped six spots to No. 9.

No. 6 Penn State held its spot, as did No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon a week before their Pac-12 showdown.

USC dropped a spot to No. 10 after escaping with a three-overtime victory against Arizona. The Trojans have fallen three straight weeks, despite remaining unbeaten.

Miami managed to hang on to a spot in the rankings, dropping eight places after losing for the first time this season.

The Hurricanes had Saturday’s most painful loss, not to mention a candidate for one of the worst in program history.

In position to kneel out the clock with a lead against Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes instead called a running play, fumbled the ball away with 26 seconds left and then watched as the Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in four plays for the winning score with 2 seconds left on the clock.

HOOP DREAMS

The traditional basketball powerhouses continue to shine on the gridiron in 2022.

The top six schools by appearances in the AP men’s college basketball poll are Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville.

For the first time in the 87-year history of the AP football poll, all of those schools are ranked at the same time: North Carolina is No. 12, Louisville is 14th, Duke is No. 17, UCLA is 18th, Kansas is No. 23 and Kentucky No. 24.

Louisville jumped 11 spots to its highest ranking since 2017, after defeating Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.

The Irish slipped 11 spots to No. 21 after a second loss in three weeks to an undefeated team.

POLL POINTS

Georgia’s 17-week streak of No. 1 appearances is now tied for the fourth-most of all time with Florida State, which went wire-to-wire as No. 1 in 1999.

The Bulldogs are well positioned to make a run at the second-longest streak before the season is out.

Next up on the list is an 18-week streak at No. 1 by USC from 1972-73, then comes Miami’s 21 in a row from 2001-02.

The record is out of reach this year: USC was No. 1 in 33 straight polls from late in the 2003 season until the final poll of the 2005 season.

The Bulldogs don’t seem to be in much danger of either losing or dropping from No. 1 with a victory over the next few weeks.

Georgia goes to Vanderbilt on Saturday, then has a week off before facing Florida on Oct. 28.

A scheduled run of hosting Missouri, at No. 13 Mississippi and at No. 19 Tennessee in November will be a bigger challenge for the Bulldogs.

OUT

Seven teams that entered Saturday unbeaten lost, and two of them dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Fresno State, which lost a key Mountain West game at Wyoming, fell out of the ranking after two weeks in.

Missouri lost to LSU and also slipped out after two weeks ranked.

IN

The two teams jumping into the rankings this week have been here earlier this season.

— UCLA vaulted to No. 18 after beating Washington State.

— No. 23 Kansas returned to the rankings after a week out by routing UCF.

CONFERENCE CALL

Pac-12 — 7 (Nos. 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 18, 19).

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 11, 13, 19, 22, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 4, 12, 14, 17, 25).

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 6).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 5, 9, 23).

Independent — 1 (No. 21).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington. The 103rd meeting between the Ducks and Huskies will be the first top-10 matchup.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame. For the first time since 2005-06, the Trojans and Fighting Irish are playing with both teams ranked in consecutive seasons.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina. Only the second meeting in which both teams are ranked.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State. For the first time since 2001, both teams are ranked, and it’s the second straight home game for the Beavers hosting a ranked opponent.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (50) 6-0 1559 1 2. Michigan (11) 6-0 1489 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1408 4 4. Florida St. (1) 5-0 1389 5 5. Oklahoma 6-0 1278 12 6. Penn St. 5-0 1273 6 7. Washington 5-0 1239 7 8. Oregon 5-0 1150 8 9. Texas 5-1 1052 3 10. Southern Cal 6-0 999 9 11. Alabama 5-1 971 11 12. North Carolina 5-0 894 14 13. Mississippi 5-1 748 16 14. Louisville 6-0 731 25 15. Oregon St. 5-1 725 15 16. Utah 4-1 567 18 17. Duke 4-1 479 19 18. UCLA 4-1 438 – 19. Washington St. 4-1 412 13 19. Tennessee 4-1 412 22 21. Notre Dame 5-2 374 10 22. LSU 4-2 321 23 23. Kansas 5-1 103 – 24. Kentucky 5-1 99 20 25. Miami 4-1 74 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) 6-0 1597 1 2. Michigan 6-0 1512 2 3. Ohio State (2) 5-0 1443 3 4. Florida State 5-0 1411 5 5. Penn State 5-0 1300 6 6. Washington (1) 5-0 1246 8 7. Oklahoma 6-0 1200 12 8. Oregon 5-0 1168 9 9. Southern California 6-0 1121 7 10. Alabama 5-1 1025 10 11. Texas 5-1 982 4 12. North Carolina 5-0 912 13 13. Mississippi 5-1 764 15 14. Oregon State 5-1 713 16 15. Louisville 6-0 651 25 16. Utah 4-1 600 19 17. Tennessee 4-1 587 18 18. Duke 4-1 451 21 19. Washington State 4-1 370 14 20. LSU 4-2 355 23 21. Notre Dame 5-2 324 11 22. UCLA 4-1 276 NR 23. Kentucky 5-1 159 20 24. Kansas 5-1 120 NR 25. Missouri 5-1 78 22

Dropped out: No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (4-1); No. 24 Fresno State (5-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Miami (Fla.) (4-1) 74; Wyoming (5-1) 60; Air Force (5-0) 58; Iowa (5-1)) 57; Maryland (5-1) 37; Clemson (4-2) 33; West Virginia (4-1) 24; Wisconsin (4-1) 23; Texas A&M (4-2) 22; Tulane (4-1) 18; James Madison (5-0) 9; Brigham Young (4-1) 9; Fresno State (5-1) 4; Ohio (5-1) 2; Memphis (4-1) 2; Florida (4-2) 2; Liberty (5-0) 1.