Mayor gives update on village projects

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

By Heath Harrison

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the village of South Point has decided to let the contract on a new water well.

The village was ordered by the Ohio Environmental protection Agency to close one of its wells earlier this year.

The new well is being paid for entirely by the EPA, Gaskin said, at a cost of $450,000.

The village also moved on Wednesday to open bids on Phase III of its water line replacement project.

Gaskin said that this is estimated to cost about $4 million and will cover Fourth Street from Giovanni’s to the village limits and Fourth Street and surrounding areas from North Kenova Road to the railroad bridge.

The next meeting of village council is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7.

