Ramey-Estep receives $578,800 to strengthen opioid recovery and empower communities Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — Ramey-Estep, a leading advocate for opioid recovery and rehabilitation, is proud to announce that they have been awarded $578,800 in funding from Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission.

This substantial grant will further enhance their commitment to supporting recovery and treatment while expanding vocational training opportunities for their clients, paving the way for their successful reentry into the workforce.

Ginny Anderson, CEO of Ramey-Estep, expressed her gratitude for this essential funding.

“We are deeply honored to receive this grant, which reflects our ongoing dedication to empowering individuals on their path to recovery,” she said. “With this support, we can continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by the opioid crisis.”

The $578,800 grant will be allocated toward several key initiatives:

• Enhancing Recovery and Treatment: Bolstering theirr existing recovery and treatment programs, ensuring that individuals struggling with opioid addiction have access to evidence-based treatments and comprehensive support services. By tailoring their approach to each client’s unique needs, they aim to maximize their chances of achieving lasting recovery.

• Expanding Vocational Training: Ramey-Estep is committed to addressing the immediate challenges of addiction and preparing their clients for long-term success. This grant will enable them to expand their vocational training programs, equipping individuals with the skills and confidence needed to reenter the workforce as productive members of society.

• Continuum of Care: The organization provides a continuum of care, from residential treatment to outpatient services. This funding will help strengthen the transition process for their clients as they move from intensive residential programs to outpatient care, ensuring that their recovery journey remains supported and successful.

Anderson emphasized the importance of this continuum of care.

“We understand that recovery is a journey, and our commitment extends beyond the walls of our facilities,” she said. “This grant will allow us to maintain a seamless continuum of care, offering ongoing support to individuals as they progress through different stages of their recovery.”

For more information about Ramey-Estep and our initiatives, visit www.rameyestep.com.