5K set for Nov. 11 at Dawson-Bryant Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

COAL GROVE — The Homer Dawson-Curtis Bryant Memorial 5K is set for 8 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Dawson-Bryant High School.

More information for the event, hosted by the school’s band boosters, can be found at www.tristateracer.com

The cost is $30 before Nov. 10/11 for the early bird special and regular price after of $35 and $40 on day of race.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Justin Allen Memorial fund. The remaider will benefit the Marching Band.

The event is open to all ages, with trophies awarded for top three male and female in every age group, top three overall male and top three overall female.