Charles Moran Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Aug. 28, 1941 — Oct. 7, 2023

Father Charles E. Moran, age 82, passed away at his home Saturday Oct. 7, 2023.

He was born Aug. 28, 1941 to the late Thomas Patrick and Armella Louise Moran.

He attended St. Joseph’s High School and St. John’s Seminary. He was Ordained Aug. 8, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Ironton.

He pastored at St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Chesapeake for 17 years. He enjoyed leading the Children’s Mass at St. Lawrence and St. Joseph’s Schools.

He is survived by siblings, Thomas R. (Bonnie) Moran, Judith Levine and Tony (Carol) Moran; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, with the Rosary starting at 8 p.m. Morning visitation at St. Ann’s will start at 10 a.m. on Friday until noon the time of Mass of Christian Burial. There will be a private family burial later on Friday.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.