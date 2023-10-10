Herd announces home basketball games starting time Published 9:39 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By CODY LINN

MU Sports Information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Tip times for the 2023-24 Marshall University men’s basketball team have been announced.

All home games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with the exception of the Fans First game against UPIKE (Oct. 29) at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. tip-off times with Louisiana (Dec. 30) and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 3).

The contest scheduled for December 2 against Miami (OH) is TBD.

Marshall Men’s Basketball

2023 Home Schedule

Oct. 29 Pikeville (Exhibition) – 3 p.m.

Nov. 1 Lees-McRae College (Exhibition) – 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 Queens – 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 Miami (OH) – TBD

Dec. 6 Duquesne – 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 UNCG – 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 Bluefield University – 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 UNC Wilmington – 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 Louisiana* – 4 p.m.

Jan. 10 Georgia Southern* – 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 South Alabama* – 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 Georgia State* – 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 Southern Miss* – 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 Old Dominion* – 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 Coastal Carolina* – 4 p.m.

Feb. 21 James Madison* – 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 App State* – 7 p.m.

*Sun Belt Conference Game