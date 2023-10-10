Ironton In Bloom announces Yard of the Month Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The home of Pat and Kathy Hurley Weisgarber at 1635 N. Second St. is a September Yard of the Month recipient from Ironton In Bloom.

“Kathy has done a wonderful job of removing the dying summer flowers, maintaining the vibrant bubble gum petunias and adding fall decorations to transition into the new season,” Carol Allen, with Ironton In Bloom, said. “Note the wide variety of trees and shrubs that highlight this brick ranch home. They include the large birches with the ragged white bark on either side of their home, the small red maple, the variety of evergreen trees and shrubs, and the blooming rose bushes, just to name a few. Not only are they beautiful, they are providing shade for the house, consuming carbon dioxide produced by street traffic and increasing the rain water absorption to prevent flooding in the low land, while

bestowing natural beauty.”

The other recipient for this month is the home of Ron and Sharon Welz, at 202 James St.

“Sharon has combined her summer bubblegum petunias and fern, added chrysanthemums, pumpkins, gourds and straw bales, and highlighted everything with fall handcrafted items,” Allen said. “To showcase October as breast cancer month, Sharon used her pots filled with pink petunias and created pumpkin women to support and highlight all women fighting breast cancer. Sharon changes her decorations, seasonally, beginning with red white and purple for Memorial Day, switching over to the summer and annuals, followed by this beautiful fall display.”