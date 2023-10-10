Medinger sparks Flyers rout of Warriors Published 5:49 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SARDINIA — Brady Medinger may have been in a selfish mode. And his teammates didn’t really mind.

Email newsletter signup

Medinger was doing it all as he scored 3 goals and had 2 assists to help the St. Joseph Flyers rout the Eastern Browns Warriors 9-2 in a non-league soccer game on Monday.

But Medinger wasn’t doing it all. Landon Rowe had 2 goals and an assist, Wesley Neal and “Texas” Jack Whaley each had a goal and 2 assists to helped the Flyers improve to 13-2-1.

Carson Lyons, Zane “Z-Man” Dressel and Carson Lyons all scored goals for the Flyers while Eli Whaley and Eli Ford also had an assist.

Flyers’ goalkeeper Evan Balestra had 6 saves.

It didn’t take long for the Flyers to get the scoring underway as Medinger scored at the 33:29 mark of the first half with an assist from “Texas” Jack Whaley.

Medinger scored again with and assist from Eli Whaley 7 minutes later.

Rowe scored the third goal with 25:23 on the clock as Medinger had an assist.

It was Neal’s turn to score with 20:55 on the clock as Ford kicked out the assist.

Medinger completed his hat trick with 13:35 left in the half thanks to an assist from Neal

Lyons scored with an assist by Rowe to start the second half scoring.

Dressel used an assist by Neal to score with 19:48 on the clock and it was 7-0.

The Warriors got an unassisted goal by Hunter Gould and then Noah Shuemake scored with an assist from Gould.

Rowe scored with an assist from Jack Whaley and then Whaley scored his goal with an assist from Medinger.

The Flyers close out the regular season at 5:30 on Thursday against district soccer power Zane Trace.

St. Joseph 5 4 = 9

Eastern Brown 0 2 = 2

First Half

SJ — Brady “Quinn” Medinger (assist Jack Whaley) 33:29

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Eli Whaley) 26:22

SJ — Landon Rowe (from Brady Medinger) 25:23

SJ — Wesley Neal (assist Eli Ford) 20:55

SJ — Brady Medinger (assist Wesley Neal) 13:35

Second Half

SJ — Carson Lyons (assist Landon Rowe) 29:49

SJ — Zane Dressel (assist Wesley Neal) 19:48

EB — Hunter Gould (unassisted) 14:20

EB — Noah Shuemake (assist Hunter Gould) 8:33

SJ — Landon Rowe (assist Jack Whaley) 4:13

SJ — Jack Whaley (assist Brady Medinger) 2:38

—————

Statistics

Goalkeepers—St. Joseph: Evan Balestra 6 saves; Eastern Brown: Carson McCord 15 saves

Shot-Shots on Goal—St. Joseph 34-24; Eastern Brown 14-8

Corner kicks—St. Joseph 10, Eastern Brown 3

Fouls—St. Joseph 5, Eastern Brown 3